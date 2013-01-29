LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar is going on a road trip.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says the golden statuette will visit at least 10 cities as part of its first national tour.

Beginning Monday in New York City, the golden guy's journey will be chronicled online. Fans can follow Oscar's progress and even make suggestions for stops along the way.

The statuette will make appearances in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Mo., Houston, Dallas and Phoenix before arriving in Hollywood for the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. Fans in those cities will have a chance to pose for photos with the Oscar trophy.

___

Online:

http://www.oscars.org