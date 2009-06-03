Christina Ricci and Owen Benjamin have called off their engagement, a pal of the couple confirms to Usmagazine.com.

"They remain good friends and are still talking a lot," the friend tells Us.

Ricci's rep has no comment.

Ricci and Benjamin got engaged in March, her rep confirmed to Us exclusively then.

The duo -- who will appear together in the movie All's Faire in Love -- first stepped out as a couple last November.

The 5-foot-1 Ricci had been spotted strolling around with the much-taller comedian -- he's 6-foot-6! -- in L.A. for several months.

Prior to Benjamin, Ricci dated Adam Goldberg from 2003 until 2006.