Paris Hilton plays a pivotal role in director Sofia Coppola's new movie The Bling Ring. The reality star knew the plot well, as the movie tells the story of a group of teens who broke into several celebrities' homes from 2008 to 2009. Hilton let the filmmaker shoot inside her immaculate home, which was allegedly robbed six times. The 32-year-old shares pictures of her personalized palace in the July issue of ELLE.

"I saw the pillows adorned with [Paris'] face and I took my picture with them," Coppola, 42, admits. "She' such a pop icon and has a sense of humor about herself. I think she was the first to really make herself into a brand. She's so dedicated to her style."

Coppola jokes, "If nothing else, when people see [The Bling Ring], they will want a Paris pillow. We might have to make those."

The group of teens allegedly stole more than $2 million worth of jewelry from Hilton, as well as a number of designer outfits. One teen even tried to dognap one of Hilton's many pets. "I don't know what I'd do if I saw them," Hilton says of the teens, most of whom served jail time for their offenses. "I'm not a confrontational person. But I would literally be like, 'You guys need serious help. And I want my stuff back.'"

The Bling Ring isn't meant to merely entertain, Hilton points out. She hopes audiences will leave the theater feeling inspired to work as hard as she does. "There's much more to life than all of these possessions and everything," she tells ELLE. "And if you want those things, you're going to have to work yourself, just like I did."

In a separate interview with The Daily Beast, Hilton explained why she didn't move to a new place after being burglarized so many times. "When it first happened, I'd already had so many other experiences at other houses I've lived at in the Hollywood Hills with stalkers, people climbing my gates, and tour buses full of people driving by. I've always been used to this," she said. "But living in a gated community is the safest place you could live in L.A. Even though it happened to me and it's scary, I just had to up the security in and around my house with cameras, laser beams and the most high-tech system."

When Hilton agreed to let Coppola film scenes in her house (Kirsten Dunst also makes a cameo), the director wanted to keep every detail the same -- with one exception. "The house is exactly how it is. The only thing that they changed is I have a stairway leading up that's kind of my 'wall of fame' with hundreds of framed magazine covers, but they couldn't use the covers because they would have had to get clearance, so they inserted mock-ups," the Simple Life alum tells The Daily Beast. "Those pillows with my face on it were actually a present from my girlfriend for my birthday, and I just thought they were so funny and hilarious."

