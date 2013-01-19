Given the influx of recent celebrity breakups, Patti Stanger is eager to set up Hollywood's sexiest singles. The star of Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker stopped by Us Weekly's New York City offices Jan. 11 to offer some frank dating tips for unattached stars Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Bethenny Frankel and Jennifer Lawrence.

After Swift's recent split with One Direction boy band member Harry Styles, 18, the reality star would like to see Swift, 22, take a breather from dating. "Taylor Swift dates guys so she can write a breakup song about them. I don't think she's dating for love -- I think she's dating for creativity. So let's get her off the market and put her in dating detox," Stanger advised. "If she really wants love, she has to stop writing music about them."

Stanger thinks Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 18, should behave similarly. "I'd put Justin and Taylor into dating detox -- maybe together," she mused.

Though Saldana and Bradley Cooper quietly ended their on-again romance in December 2012, Stanger wouldn't completely rule out another reconciliation. "Zoe Saldana is a really beautiful woman that I think if Bradley had met later in his career -- like perhaps after he wins the Academy Award -- he would take her more seriously," Stanger told Us. "I think he's more career-driven right now."

Even so, Stanger would also like to see the Silver Linings Playbook actor go for a different kind of woman. "I still would love to see Jenny McCarthy with him," the author said of her bubbly blonde pal, who sometimes plays poker with Cooper. "I know there's chemistry there. Bradley, give Jennifer a shot. When she has her talk show, you're going to think twice about her."

Frankel, meanwhile, is still recovering from her December 2012 split with Jason Hoppy. The couple -- who still live together in New York City with their daughter, Bryn, 2 -- are in the beginning stages of divorce proceedings.

"Jason's gonna be a hot catch in the city. Women are going to be throwing themselves at him. He's a good-looking guy," Stanger said. "Every girl says that to me!"

The Skinnygirl mogul, meanwhile, "needs to find a businessman outside of Hollywood," Stanger advised. "But I think she's gonna start looking for A-listers. I think what's going to happen is she's going to flirt her way on her talk show to maybe a TV show host or someone in that nature. . . but I think she needs to stay in the business community."

Stanger also played matchmaker for Lawrence, who recently called it quits with Nicholas Hoult, her boyfriend of two years and costar in 2011's X-Men: First Class. Because the Academy Award nominee likes British, "tall, pasty, skinny types," Stanger named Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe as a potential suitor.

"He could totally financially take care of her -- he's like a multimillionaire -- and on top of it, he's serious with girls. I don't think he strays that quick," Stanger told Us of the actor. "I think he would be able to handle her and not be intimidated by her success."

For more of Stanger's proposed pairings, watch the video above now, and tune in for The Millionaire Matchmaker Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Patti Stanger Plays Matchmaker for Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence