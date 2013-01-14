LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public television is putting its resources into a week-long examination of the Connecticut school shooting.

PBS announced Monday it will air a series of programs under the umbrella title "After Newtown." The February series will "continue the public conversation" on the topics of gun laws, mental illness and school security, PBS said.

Programs including "PBS NewsHour," ''Frontline" and "Washington Week with Gwen Ifill" will be part of the initiative. The science series "Nova" will air a documentary on violence and the brain.

A "Frontline" report will examine the life of Adam Lanza, who shot his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on Dec. 14 and killed 20 first-graders and six adults before committing suicide.

PBS' "After Newtown" initiative airs Feb. 18 to 22 (check local listings for times).