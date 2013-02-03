Now that's a touchdown! Peter Facinelli was among the many stars at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl at DTV SuperFan Stadium in New Orleans on Saturday (Feb. 2), one day before the Super Bowl. The 38-year-old actor didn't go stag for the event, where Nina Dobrev, Ryan Kwanten and others hit the sand for a game of football; Jaimie Alexander, his stunning Nurse Jackie costar and real-life love interest, was by his side for the fun event.

And, in the new couple's boldest display of affection yet, a football-jersey-clad Facinelli planted a kiss on Alexander while the cameras snapped. It's the first-ever on-camera smooch for the pair, who have quietly been sharing their new relationship at select public events since late last fall.

Alexander held hands with Facinelli at November screening of Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in November, and was his date at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last Sunday in Los Angeles. (According to observers, the twosome kissed and danced at the Weinstein Company's after party at the Sunset Tower in Hollywood.)

Facinelli and wife Jennie Garth announced their plans to divorce last March. "Peter's a classy guy who cares a lot about the people [around him] and...he makes me laugh," Alexander gushed to Us recently. "That's really more than I've ever found with anyone else."

