Don't judge her parenting skills based on this new film!

On the set of We're the Millers in Wilmington, North Carolina Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston had to play catch with a prop baby.

The 43-year-old actress, who's been dating Justin Theroux, 40, for over a year, was tossing around a fake bundle of joy while shooting scenes with her costar Kathryn Hahn for the upcoming comedy.

In the hilarious photo, Aniston jumps off the ground and reaches to catch the baby with a look of terror on her face. The Wanderlust star got a dramatic makeunder for her role in the film and was wearing a sleeveless blue blouse and khaki pants. Her castmate Hahn, 38, was dressed similarly sporting a visor and fanny pack.

We're the Millers stars Jason Sudeikis, 36, as a pot dealer who hires a prostitute (Aniston) to pretend to be his wife to help him smuggle marijuana across the border.

The film also stars Emma Roberts, 21, who told her fans via Twitter her fans that working with Aniston is a "dream come true."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Dowdy Jen Aniston Drops a Fake Baby on Set!