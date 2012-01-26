Twelve days after Heather Locklear was rushed to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 50-year-old actress resurfaced in L.A. Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Stars' rehab centers

Though a source recently told Us Weekly the '90s TV star had "been a mess for the last several months," Locklear appeared to be in good spirits when she got into her car Tuesday. When asked about her condition by photographers, Locklear merely smiled and kept quiet.

VIDEO: Heather's vampy return to Melrose Place

The actress has yet to speak publicly about her breakdown, but those close to Locklear are worried she's headed down a dangerous path. "Her family is terrified," a source recently explained. "They think she'll hit rock bottom before she finally admits she needs serious help."

Indeed. Locklear appeared visibly drunk at an L.A. Lakers game January 10 -- just two nights before being rushed to the hospital. "Heather has been out of control for many years," a source told Us. "Her drinking has caused her to fall out of many friendships."

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars, then and now!

That includes her relationship with Jack Wagner, 52, who ended his three-month engagement with his former Melrose Place costar in November. "Jack kept her on the straight and narrow for awhile, but he couldn't keep Heather sober," a source explained.

Tell Us: Do you think Heather Locklear will stay sober?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly