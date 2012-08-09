Reese Witherspoon has her hands full, and she hasn't even give birth yet!

The pregnant actress multi-tasked during a grocery shopping trip at Whole Foods in Santa Monica, Calif. on Wednesday. Dressed in a cute coral shirt dress, the 36-year-old balanced several boxes of frozen bars -- coconut, mixed fruit and gelato -- in her arms while gabbing on her cell phone. Her ample baby bump proved to be useful, as she didn't grab a cart to carry her purchases.

PHOTOS: How Reese Witherspoon has dressed her bump

No word if the variety of icy treats were to satisfy typical pregnancy cravings, for her brood -- daughter Ava, 12, son Deacon, 8, and husband Jim Toth -- or for the fridge at her Ojai, Calif. estate where Robert Pattinson has been hiding out.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon and her happy family

Last week, Us Weekly confirmed reported that the British actor, 26, has been staying at Witherspoon's vacation home -- recently featured in an issue of Elle Decor -- since his fallout with live-in girlfriend and Twilight Saga costar Kristen Stewart. (Witherspoon and Pattinson starred together in the 2011 flick, Water for Elephants.)

PHOTOS: Kristen cheats with Rupert -- all the shocking photos

When the ranch is not serving as a hideaway for a brokenhearted pal, Witherspoon and her family use it as an escape; she and CAA agent Toth, 41, wed on the property in March 2011.

While she waits for baby No. 3 to arrive, the This Means War star has been keeping busy. On Monday, she got decked out in black workout attire and went for a stroll with a pal around her neighborhood. Just last month, she began filming Devil's Knot in Atlanta, Georgia.

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Pregnant Reese steps out in Los Angeles

Witherspoon braves heat on Georgia set

Reese Witherspoon street style