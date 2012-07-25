Any day now!

Before baby boy Lachey arrives, Vanessa Minnillo and husband Nick Lachey shared a photo of Minnillo's big baby bump. The first-time parents-to-be smiled big the photo with Lachey holding his wife's bare belly.

PHOTOS: Vanessa's stunning maternity style

Minnillo, 31, tweeted with the photo Wednesday, "My Happiness . . . My Family! Ah, my Boys!" For the special family photo, Minnillo wore a bandeau top so she could flaunt her belly in all its beauty.

Lachey, 38, chatted with Us Weekly at the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hill on Tuesday about how the couple is preparing for the arrival of their first son, who's due in September. "We're just trying to enjoy our last couple of months of freedom here: getting the nursery ready, making sure we've got all our hospital plans together," he explained. "All that stuff."

VIDEO: Who is more competitive -- Vanessa or Nick?

The dad-to-be also added that his wife has been blessed with "a very smooth pregnancy."

"We're just excited to move onto the next phase and meet this little guy," he told Us. "You see him in sonograms and you feel him move -- you just want to meet him!"

PHOTOS: Nick and Vanessa's most romantic moments

Lachey added. "Hurry up and get out of there!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Vanessa Minnillo Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump