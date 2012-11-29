Tori's DWTS prospects, the man who inspired Angus' video rant and LC's holiday spirit: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Thursday's roundup!

Maggie Smith -- aka the Dowager Countess -- is just as sassy in real life. Just ask The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel's writer, Ol Parker (Vulture)

Learn about the man behind Angus T. Jones' spiritual "awakening," Christopher Hudson (The Daily Beast)

Tori Spelling says she'd be "nervous" to do Dancing With the Stars (Zap2It)

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- ugly holiday sweater season! See the knitwear Lauren Conrad wore for her Extra appearance (PopSugar)

Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun says the "Boyfriend" crooner is the most talented artist he may ever meet (ET Online)

Andy Cohen surprised the ladies of Jersey Shore with a pop quiz featuring SAT vocabulary words. Find out how they fared! (toofab)

As a young teen, Dolly Parton used (poisonous!) pokeberries for her lipstick, and a "burnt matchstick" for eyeliner (Fashionista)

Why you shouldn't buy into Bachelor Sean Lowe's claim that he's a "born-again virgin" (The Stir)

Reese Witherspoon opens up about her film adaptation of the hit novel, Gone Girl (Just Jared)

