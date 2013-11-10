Pregnant Drew Barrymore Says She's Preparing Olive to Be a Sister, Talks Pregnancy Cravings

By Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore is preparing to be a mom, again! Us Weekly was the first to announce the A-Lister's second pregnancy earlier this week and now she's happy to talk about it with the world.

Us Weekly spoke with the "Big Miracle" actress, 38, at the Second Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif., on Nov. 9, where she gushed about her second baby.

"I eat a lot of Chinese food," she told Us. "I like specifically pan fried noodles. I'm going to make a list of the best pan friend noodles in Los Angeles."

She admits to being "more relaxed" this time around, but says there's still the stress of being a working mother.

"You just always feel torn," she said. "It's always a juggling act and a balancing act, but I think life is always there to teach you how to try to be as graceful as you can."

One way she's trying to prepare for her second child is by readying daughter Olive, 14 months, to be a big sister.

"I read her a lot of books," she said. "She loves books! That's her favorite thing in the world, books. She is 14 months so it's as much as she can grasp but she definitely gets it. She points to my stomach and says 'baby.' How cool is that?"

