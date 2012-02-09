MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Ranchera music giant Vicente Fernandez says he will retire after tours of Latin America, Spain and the U.S., ending a four-decade career.

Fernandez told the Mexican station Televisa Wednesday night that he had decided to leave the stage when a reporter asked him at a press conference if he had ever considered retiring.

Fernandez said he hadn't thought about it previously but decided at that moment that he would end his music career. He said he would dedicate himself to his family.

The 71-year-old has sold tens of millions of records and is the star of more than 20 films and the singer of dozens of hits including "Volver Volver" and "Hermoso Carino."