American Idol's Randy Jackson may be ready to make amends with The Voice's Adam Levine, but the Maroon 5 frontman isn't willing to shake on it just yet.

Despite slamming NBC's The Voice as second-rate and "gimmicky" last summer, Jackson told Ellen DeGeneres in a Wednesday interview that he meant "no disrespect" to his reality TV colleagues, including Levine.

"Adam's a friend of mine," Jackson, 55, told DeGeneres of Levine, 32, who once said Idol's rejects could win The Voice. "I think The Voice is a great show."

Arguing that FOX's Idol simply paved the way for competition shows like The Voice, Jackson at the time also took a pointed jab at Levine's Voice protege, Javier Colon, who had a failed record contract with Capitol Records before auditioning for NBC's series.

But Levine isn't buying Jackson's mea culpa. Speaking to shock jock Howard Stern Tuesday about their war of words, Levine argued that former Journey band member Jackson should appreciate the fact that reality competition shows like theirs offer continued chances at fame.

"Randy Jackson of all people should get it considering American Idol was his second chance," Levine shot back on Stern's morning radio show.

"You can have as many [chances to succeed] as you want," Jackson clarified to DeGeneres. "I'm saying the difference is [that Idol features] new people. Because the first thing that goes into my mind if you have had three or four [prior opportunities to make it in the industry] is that there is something that you're missing that you don't quite know yet. People have tried to discover you but it didn't happen."

