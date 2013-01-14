Jessie Ware, "If You're Never Gonna Move EP," (Interscope/Cherrytree)

Though she was first heard singing vocals for U.K. acts like Joker and SBTRKT, South Londoner Jessie Ware strikes out on her own — providing a much-needed injection into the British music scene and giving Emeli Sande some breathing space. Ware's U.S. debut EP, "If You're Never Gonna Move," is a collection of sophisticated nu-soul tunes, intelligent beats and blissful, soothing Sade-esque vocals. Relationships and lust are central themes, and the delivery is heartfelt, soulful and unobtrusive. The title track is a melodic dream about chasing love and "Devotion" is a downtempo love letter. And "Sweet Talk," a 1980s-laced groove, is a pop gem, much like Ware herself. "Devotion," her Mercury Prize-nominated U.K. full-length debut album, will be released April 2 in America. Can't wait.

