Director Ridley Scott is ready to direct a new version of Blade Runner. The geektastic news comes from Deadline, which reports that the Oscar nominee has signed on to direct and produce a new installment of the iconic sci-fi film with Alcon Entertainment, which acquired the rights back in March.

Based on Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, Scott's 1982 film starred Harrison Ford as a retired Los Angeles detective in 2019 tasked with tracking down a quartet of Replicants -- perfect androids practically indistinguishable from humans -- who are illegally on Earth seeking to meet their maker and extend their expiration date.

There's no word at this point as to whether Ford will be returning for the new entry or whether the film will be a sequel, a prequel, or a story taking place within the Blade Runner universe, but it is known that Alcon's rights do not include an option to remake the original. Phew...

Currently, Scott is finishing up Prometheus, a 3D sci-fi film penned by Lost showrunner Damon Lindelof that's being described as semi-prequel to Scott's 1979 classic Alien.

No word yet as to when the new Blade Runner film will hit theaters. Could be 2019. Until then, like tears in rain, we'll all just have to work on our unicorn origami at a noodle bar.

