Before Robert Pattinson signs on for another Twilight film, he wants to make a few changes!

To help cope with the Nov. 16 release of the franchise's fifth and final installment, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2, fans are already pushing for a sixth film. "It's amazing that they're already talking about another one before this one has even come out," Pattinson, 26, says on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in an exclusive preview clip from the Friday Nov. 9 episode.

"And there's no more books," Taylor Lautner, who joined him on the show, added.

PHOTOS: Rob, Kristen and Taylor in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2

But Pattinson would be open to making yet another sequel, if the studio switched up the plot a bit.

"I was talking about this the other day," he shared. "If they mixed it up with The Avengers, or made it Twilight-slash-Avengers."

PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen's undercover PDA

"I was also thinking another way to do it would be to make it look like Will and Grace, where Edward turns gay," Pattinson joked. "But they still stay together, and they raise the kid and everything," the actor explained of Edward's eternal love for Bella (Kristen Stewart) and their daughter Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy).

PHOTOS: Rob's sexiest looks ever

Watch the hilarious clip above.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robert Pattinson Jokes Edward Should Go Gay in Sixth Twilight Movie