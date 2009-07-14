HAMBURG (AP) -- A German church says its pastor presided over the wedding between Robert Redford and his German partner.

Renate Massfeller, of the St. Catherine Church in Hamburg, said Wednesday that Pastor Frank Engelbrecht presided over the ceremony Saturday between the 71-year-old U.S. actor and artist Sibylle Szaggars at the luxury Louis C. Jacob Hotel. The Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper said 30 friends and family members attended the service.

The 51-year-old Szaggars is an abstract artist whose work has been exhibited in Britain, Germany, the United States and elsewhere. She moved to Sundance, Utah -- where Redford's Sundance Institute is based -- in the 1990s.

A message seeking comment from Redford's publicist in New York was not immediately returned.

More on Wonderwall:

15 extravagant Hollywood weddings

Stars who wed in secret

Celeb sighting at this year's Sundance Festival

More on MSN: