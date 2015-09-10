(Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey flips and pins “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” producer Andy Lassner on an upcoming episode, Gossip Cop has exclusively learned.

DeGeneres’ shows typically tape in advance, and Gossip Cop is told that Monday’s episode will feature the MMA stunt. An audience member from the taping exclusively reveals, “Ellen surprised him and pulled him out to have Ronda throw him up in air and flip him to the ground effortlessly.” Don’t worry; Lassner wasn’t hurt, except for maybe his pride.

“The more he tried to get up, the funnier it got,” dishes our insider. “She had him pinned.” Of course, it’s no surprise that DeGeneres would subject her poor producer to such an experience, as she’s previously pulled a number of pranks on the easily-frightened Lassner. In fact, as Gossip Cop reported, he actually peed his pants last year when the comedienne made him walk through a haunted house.

Rousey will be the latest high-profile guests for DeGeneres' 13th season, which premiered earlier this week. The veteran talk show has been lining up some of the biggest names in pop culture and news, including Caitlyn Jenner and Hillary Clinton. Other stars slated to appear in the coming days include Jimmy Fallon and Justin Bieber.