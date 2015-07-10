It's hard to find someone more "it" right now than Ruby Rose, and she's having the time of her life relishing in her seemingly overnight fame. But happiness hasn't always been a part of her life.

Ruby knew she was different from a very early age. The "Orange is The New Black" actress told Access Hollywood that at the tender age of just five years old, she began saving for gender transition surgery, having seen something about it on daytime TV.

"I had this jar that I would collect dollars, in fact we were so poor it was probably cents," she said, "so I had like 19 cents to go towards this surgery that I didn't really know a lot about."

She continued, "I started saving probably from the age of like five and when I got to 15, that's when I got more into my body and I shaved my head and my mom was just like, 'I don't know what's going on right now, but if you are happy then do it.'"

That change in style was the turning point for her -- she starting figuring out who she was.

"I started to change the way that I dressed and talked and I realized that I didn't want to transition and I just wanted to be more comfortable in my own skin," she said.

Ruby identifies herself as "gender fluid," meaning she not exclusively masculine or feminine. She came out when she was 12 years old. Largely because of her newfound fame, she's now become a bit of a mouthpiece for the LGBT community.

Last July, she starred in a short YouTube film on sexuality and gender called "Break Free," which addressed the sometimes controversial aspects of her sexuality. In the video, she transforms from female to male. It has nearly 9 million views.

"I feel so so blessed to be alive and part of this huge movement," she said, adding that she wants to hang out with Caitlyn Jenner.

Ruby, who's engaged to Phoebe Dahl, also has her eye on friending someone else. "I'm also very obsessed with Taylor Swift. I want her to be my best friend, but I think I've said this so much now that she probably has a restraining order on me."

Speaking about her affinity for T. Swift, Ruby joked, "It is a girl crush, but that sounds weird coming from a lesbian. It's doesn't make as much sense. I feel like saying it's a best friend crush."

#SquadGoals.