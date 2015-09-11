Sandra Bullock allegedly has a new beau, but the actress isn't spilling any details on her reported relationship with model and photographer Bryan Randall.

"Who says I have a new boyfriend?" the actress teased ET on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the actress was promoting her new film, Our Brand Is Crisis. "Everything in my life is great right now."

Randall was reportedly Bullock's date to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's super-secret wedding back on Aug. 5, and the two couples have even double-dated, sharing dinner at Bullock's Bess Bistro in Austin, Texas on Sept. 5.

"Sandra looked great," Rhonda Scott, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles who was an onlooker at the restaurant, told ET. "She did a lot of the talking in the bunch. She spoke with her hands a lot and they were all fixated on what Sandra was saying. Sandra and Bryan looked like they were in love."

The pair has been dating "for several months," People reports, after meeting through mutual friends. Bullock has not been in a public relationship since divorcing Jesse James in 2010.

The actress and her reported new love also have single parenthood in common. Randall has a daughter from a previous relationship and Sandra's adopted son, Louis, is five years old.

"He has no idea what an Oscar is," Sandra told ET of her son at the London premiere of Minions in June. "He's not seen it, doesn't know what it is ... He doesn't know what I do. I just go to work."

