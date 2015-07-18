Scott Disick is denying he hooked up with any of the models who were photographed at his Beverly Hills home on Thursday, even though one of the women was seen wearing his robe.

As Gossip Cop reported, Disick finally returned to Los Angeles after a partying spree that took to him Monaco, Florida, and New York over the last month. While in Monte Carlo, he was photographed getting inappropriately close with stylist Chloe Bartoli, leading Kourtney Kardashian to dump him after about 10 years together. And, since she’s kicked him out of their family home, Disick’s new residence is a Beverly Hills mansion that he originally purchased late last year with the intention of flipping it.

Thursday marked Disick’s first full day back in Los Angeles, and a number of provocatively dressed women were photographed outside his home. Kardashian was said to be enraged when the paparazzi pictures surfaced, as she had just allowed him into her house hours prior, letting him spend time with their children while she was at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards. She took the apparent party afterward as a slap in the face, but Disick sources are now telling TMZ that he didn’t engage in any inappropriate behavior.

According to the controversial star’s camp, the women on hand were there to shoot a music video. They point to Mally Mall’s attendance, which Gossip Cop previously reported, as evidence that a shoot was taking place at the residence. As for the one model wearing Disick’s robe, that supposedly plays a part in the video.

Mally Mall hasn’t mentioned anything on social media to corroborate Disick’s story.