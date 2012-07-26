While some celebrities choose to find their R&R on the beach or by the pool, southern sweetheart Reese Witherspoon turns to a different kind of outdoorsy salvation.

In the new issue of Elle Decor, the Walk the Line actress opens up her sprawling, seven-acre ranch in Ojai, Calif., which she purchased five years ago. The star, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, uses the gorgeous space as an escape with her kids Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and her husband of 16 months, Jim Toth.

Even though it's the spot where Witherspoon and her talent agent beau tied the knot last March, there's no glitzy, Hollywood style present on this estate, because Witherspoon, 36, who grew up in Nashville, Tenn., is very careful to preserve the ranch's history. Built in 1923 for glass tycoon Edward Drummond Libbey, the compound was later used as the set of 1937's Lost Horizon. "When you buy a beautiful piece of art, you don't really own it," she tells the magazine. "You're just the caretaker."

Complete with a swimming poll, horse stables, a barn, guest cottages the ranch offers a lot, including all kinds of animals and even four dogs named, Hope, Nashville, Coco Chanel, and Hank Williams.

"It reminds me of growing up in Tennessee, where we spent all day outside," she says of the space and what it has to offer. "I wanted my children to have that experience, to get muddy and hang out with the animals."

