Good girl gone bad -- on the big screen!

Selena Gomez made a name for herself in family friendly projects like Wizards of Waverly Place and Monte Carlo, and now the 19-year-old is shedding her good girl image to play a hard-partying coed who gets arrested on spring break.

"She's the little more tamed down character but also still gets a little crazy here and there," Justin Bieber's girlfriend told E! News of her role in Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers, which she starts shooting in three weeks alongside James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens.

In the film, Gomez and her girlfriends rob a restaurant in hopes of funding their spring break trip.

"[My character Faith] up getting into a whole mess of things," hints Gomez. "They're partying and drinking. We end up in jail."

The former Disney star admits she's "nervous" to play against type.

"It's a little edgy, but it's fun. I fought for that role," Gomez tells E!. "I flew to Nashville and told [Harmony Korine] I want be a part of it."

