Funnyman Seth Rogen has been crushing on his co-star, the Knocked Up actor tells PEOPLE at the second annual Hilarity For Charity House Party in Los Angeles. No big deal, except that his co-star is Zac Efron.

Married to actress, Lauren Miller, who attended the event with her husband, Rogen, 31, jokes that he can appreciate Efron's body.

"Zac Efron is incredibly handsome. He's the sexiest [expletive] on the planet!"

Rogen and Efron star alongside Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, and Lisa Kudrow in the frat boy movie, Townies.

"I did a scene with him, and we're both shirtless, and it was a very humbling experience," Rogen laughs. "I marveled at the fact that we're literally the same species."

The only department Rogen says he out-mans Efron is when it comes to man-hair.

"I'm hairier than he is, so I win at that," Rogen told PEOPLE.

Townies has been shooting in Los Angeles and is set to release in 2014.

