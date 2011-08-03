KITTERY, Maine (AP) -- Gene McDaniels, a singer who became a star in the 1960s after several Top 40 hits and later a hit-making songwriter, has died in Maine. He was 76.

Karen McDaniels told the Associated Press her husband died Friday at their home in Kittery after a short illness.

McDaniels' song "Tower of Strength" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard pop chart in 1961. He also recorded "A Hundred Pounds of Clay," "Point of No Return" and other hits.

He later earned success as a songwriter with tunes recorded by artists including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Johnny Mathis and Ray Charles. His best-known song, "Feel Like Makin' Love," was originally recorded by Robert Flack.

McDaniels is survived by his wife, five sons, one daughter and a sister.