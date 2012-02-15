Prince William and Kate Middleton's uber-talented wedding songstress has nabbed herself an electro music producer!

A source tells Us Weekly that British chanteuse Ellie Goulding and dubstep producer Skrillex (who took home three Grammy Awards including Best Dance Recording), have been dating since November when they met through recording ties.

While Goulding, 25, is UK-based, she's been spending a lot of her time in Los Angeles where Skrillex (real name: Sonny More), 24, resides.

"It's a really cool new romance and they get along perfectly," the source explains. "They're really good together. Everybody thinks it's awesome. Both of them are so talented. It's a great L.A. romance for her now that she hasn't been in London."

Besides his three new Grammys, Skrillex, who used to front the screamo band From First to Last, is known for the bass drops in his single "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites" off his album by the same name, as well as his remix of "Cinema" by fellow eletcro artist Benny Benassi.

Goulding, who released her first solo album "Lights" in 2010, caught her rising star when she was tapped to play at Will and Kate's April 29 wedding reception.

"It was an amazing honor to be asked by Kate and William to perform at their party," Goulding told Us post-reception. "The atmosphere was incredible and it is a night I'll never forget!"

