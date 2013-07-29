Beyonce drives a cab, plus more stars' potential career alternatives

beyonce taxi cab

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Beyonce, Tom Cruise and Heidi Klum are some of the most talented people in the business, so we don't expect they'll be changing professions anytime soon. But if they do decide to leave Hollywood behind, they can always depend on the career counselors at Wonderwall to offer choice suggestions for jobs they should consider next -- based on their off-set résumés, of course! Keep reading to see what totally logical career alternatives we came up with.

Beyonce: Taxi Driver

Bey would certainly make the most stylish cabbie ever to navigate the streets of Manhattan. We just hope she ends up driving an automatic because we foresee some major clutch issues if this is the body position in which the singer has learned to drive.