Jay-Z, Anne Hathaway and more stars from Brooklyn

By Jessica Wedemeyer

MTV is making history: For the first time ever, a major annual award show -- the 2013 Video Music Awards -- will broadcast live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center. In honor of this year's VMAs, which air Sunday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m., we've rounded up 20 famous Brooklyn natives -- from Jay-Z and Anne Hathaway to Adam Sandler and Lena Dunham. Keep clicking for more Brooklyn babies.

Jay-Z

The artist formerly known as Shawn Carter grew up in a housing project in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. It's only fitting that the Grammy winner was the first artist to perform at Barclays Center when it opened in 2012.