Listomania

Jay-Z, Anne Hathaway and more stars from Brooklyn

jay z brooklyn jay z brooklyn
Invision/AP 1 / 20

jay-z brooklyn

By Jessica Wedemeyer

MTV is making history: For the first time ever, a major annual award show -- the 2013 Video Music Awards -- will broadcast live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center. In honor of this year's VMAs, which air Sunday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m., we've rounded up 20 famous Brooklyn natives -- from Jay-Z and Anne Hathaway to Adam Sandler and Lena Dunham. Keep clicking for more Brooklyn babies.

RELATED: Hunkiest duos

Jay-Z

The artist formerly known as Shawn Carter grew up in a housing project in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. It's only fitting that the Grammy winner was the first artist to perform at Barclays Center when it opened in 2012.

Up NextD'oh!
Invision/AP 1 / 20

jay-z brooklyn

By Jessica Wedemeyer

MTV is making history: For the first time ever, a major annual award show -- the 2013 Video Music Awards -- will broadcast live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center. In honor of this year's VMAs, which air Sunday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m., we've rounded up 20 famous Brooklyn natives -- from Jay-Z and Anne Hathaway to Adam Sandler and Lena Dunham. Keep clicking for more Brooklyn babies.

RELATED: Hunkiest duos

Jay-Z

The artist formerly known as Shawn Carter grew up in a housing project in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. It's only fitting that the Grammy winner was the first artist to perform at Barclays Center when it opened in 2012.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries