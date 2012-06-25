Stars with secret sexy pasts

By Stacie Anthony and Chris Gardner

Before they were stars, Hollywood types like Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt had secretly sexy pasts. Click through to find out which beloved stars made ends meet by stripping, posing nude and other scandalous gigs before they were famous.

Chris Pratt

"I was always a very much naked person. I loved to always get naked. I was very free, so I thought, I may as well get paid." Makes sense, right? At least it did for actor Chris Pratt, who revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed that his pre-Hollywood résumé includes a stint as a stripper-for-hire. Chris, who was 18 at the time revealed that his gigs included a bachelorette party and his friend's grandmother's birthday party. "It was a surprise," recalls Chris. "I don't know how it got around to them, but they paid me $40. I was never like 'Magic Mike,' you know. I did go one time and audition on a stage for a club, but I don't think I got the job. I don't think I'm a very good dancer." Good thing he's a better actor.