Don't mess with Tay Tay! Taylor Swift filed a counter suit against a former Denver radio DJ who sued her, claiming that he lost his job because of false accusations that he inappropriately touched her during a meet-and-greet photo opportunity in 2013.

The former KYGO radio host, David Mueller, initially sued the "Shake It Off" singer in September, saying he was falsely accused by a member of her security team of grabbing the singer's buttocks backstage. He had denied any inappropriate contact, but was fired two days later. He did admit that Tay Tay was groped, but has said that his superior is responsible.

In Swift's counterclaim, she accuses Mueller solely.

"Mueller's newfound claim that he is the 'wrong guy' and, therefore, his termination from KYGO was unjustified, is specious," her attorneys wrote in the suit. "Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault -- it was Mueller."

"Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Mueller alone was the perpetrator of the humiliating and wrongful conduct targeted against Ms. Swift," the documents said, "and will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts."

The court papers say Taylor was "surprised, upset, offended, and alarmed" when Mueller groped her during the pre-concert photograph session at the Pepsi Center. They added that Mueller did not merely brush his hand against Swift while posing for a photograph, but lifted up her skirt.

Taylor is asking for a jury trial, but says any money she might receive involving the lawsuit will be donated to charitable organizations "dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard."