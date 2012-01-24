Sad news to report out of Elkview, West Virginia, where "Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer has suffered a miscarriage.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL: Couples Set to Wed in 2012

"She was having bad cramps for the past two weeks, and then she miscarried," an insider told OK! magazine.

Leah's fiance Jeremy Calvert told the magazine the miscarriage has made for "a devastating experience.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL: 'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Attempts Suicide

"All I can do is support Leah and take things day by day," Calvert said. "It's hard, but we will get through it."

Leah, who is 19-years-old, has 2-year-old twins named Aleeah and Ali with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Messer and Simms, who appeared on "16 and Pregnant" together, got married in Oct. 2010 but ended their relationship six months later.

"Teen Mom 2" airs on MTV Tuesdays at 10/9c.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL: Couples Set to Wed in 2012

RELATED STORIES ON RADAR:

'Teen Mom' Farrah's Romance With New Guy 'Wasn't Meant To Be'

'Teen Mom' Bombshell! Kailyn Lowry Secret Lesbian Life

'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans: 'Yes, I Was Arrested Again'

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Hit The Beach With Leah