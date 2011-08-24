Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham doesn't have any regrets about her recent breast augmentation.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old MTV reality star tweeted her plastic surgeon, Dr. David Finkle, to thank him for "checking in to see how my implants are doing."

"My implants are doing wonderful," she told him. "I get compliments literally all the time. You did a wonderful job!"

Why did the single mom to Sophia, 2, decide to go under the knife in the first place?

"After having a baby, my boobs went away. It hurt my self-esteem," she told Us Weekly in July. "I didn't feel like I was woman enough anymore. I knew I could be happier."

The aspiring model, who went from an A to a C, couldn't be more pleased with the results.

"I think it's helped my confidence and for me to feel more like a woman," she explained.

