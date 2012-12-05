The Shortlist for Dec. 6

Rep: Eminem's Daughter Not Responsible for Taylor Swift Twitter Attack

A tweet sent by someone who appeared to be Hailie Mathers, the 16-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, said some nasty things about Taylor Swift's blossoming romance with One Direction's Harry Styles on Wednesday: "If Taylor Swift is really dating the love of my life Harry Styles I will not be happy!" said the tweeter. A second post read: "Dear Taylor Swift, please stop whoring around with every guy you see. We all know you're only doing it so you can make another album ... I am never, ever, ever, listening to your music again Taylor Swift. Like ever." A rep for Eminem has since denied that Hailie Mathers had anything to do with the posts. Meanwhile, the fake Hailie deleted the account, but not before issuing the following mea culpa: ""Wow, I didn't mean for people to react to my tweet in the way that they have it was just a bit of fun! Sorry Taylor Swift for my immaturity." (Us)

