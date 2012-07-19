Tiki Barber is a married man again!

The former football star announced on Twitter that he and Traci Lynn Johnson were married Thursday in NYC.

"Many thanks to the NYC Clerk's office, especially James Mitchell who married me to my love Traci Lynn Johnson!" he tweeted. "Excited for the next chapters . . ."

Barber, 37, left his wife of 11 years, Ginny Cha, when she was pregnant with their twins in April 2010. Reports surfaced that the former TODAY show contributor had an affair with Johnson, who was 23 at the time and a one-time NBC intern who also babysat their kids.

However, Barber spoke out on Entertainment Tonight in August 2010 and said, "We were only friends when I was still married. I was separated, out of my house so it wasn't until then that we took things to the next level."

Johnson added, "Tiki and I were romantically involved when he was separated, and plenty of people who are separated have boyfriends and girlfriends."

The athlete and Cha have two sons, A.J., 10, and Chason, 8, in addition to their now 2-year-old twin daughters.

On Thursday he shared a photo of himself and Johnson, writing, "Now as my wife, Mrs. Traci Lynn Johnson!"

And she tweeted a photo of their wedding rings, writing, "We're married Tiki Barber!" Celebrity stylist Lauren Rae Levy tells Us Weekly that Johnson wore a white lace Sue Wong dress and Louis Vuitton heels for the ceremony.

Levy, who also attended the afternoon wedding, tells Us, "Tiki and Travia are so in love and a beautiful couple."

