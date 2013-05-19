RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A festival organizer says a member of Toots and the Maytals was injured during a concert in Richmond when someone in the crowd threw an object that hit them.

Richmond-based Sports Backers says in a news release that the incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. Saturday as the reggae and ska band was performing at the Dominion Riverrock outdoor sports and music festival.

The news release did not name the injured person, but the Richmond Times-Dispatch identified him as singer Frederick "Toots" Hibbert.

Sports Backers says the concert was stopped and spectators were asked to leave.

The organization referred further questions to Richmond police. A police spokesman didn't immediately return messages Sunday.

Sports Backers organizes festival with Venture Richmond. Venture Richmond executive director Jack Berry also didn't immediately return messages Sunday.