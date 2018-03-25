2000s reality TV stars: Where are they now?

Oh, the aughts. It was the era of Juicy tracksuits, trucker hats and pervasive reality TV. Although some people already knew Paris Hilton from her hard-partying socialite days, it was "The Simple Life" (and her sex tape, "1 Night in Paris," which suspiciously surfaced three weeks before the show premiered) that catapulted her to superstardom. Along for the ride was her then-BFF, a then-unknown Nicole Richie. But are they still tight today? Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at reality stars of the 2000s and what they're up to today.

