Biggest bombshells revealed on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Andy Cohen knows how to get celebrities to spill the tea. Every weeknight on "Watch What Happens Live," the Bravo exec asks questions as A-list stars mingle with Bravolebrities -- and the results are pretty epic. In honor of Andy's 51st birthday on June 2, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most shocking revelations from "WWHL," starting with one of Andy's favorite guests -- Jennifer Lawrence. When the Oscar-winning actress first visited "WWHL" in 2015, she opened up about her "Hunger Games" co-star Liam Hemsworth. During a game of "Plead the Fifth," she was asked if the two ever locked lips when cameras weren't rolling. "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done? … Yeah, I have," she admitted. When the host said he would pick Liam's Gale over Josh Hutcherson's Peeta, she chimed in, "I did, at one point." Keep reading to see more of the juiciest secrets spilled on the Bravo late-night show...

