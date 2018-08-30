Our favorite producers with shows returning this fall

The return of the fall TV season is almost here and we couldn't be more excited! In anticipation of all the great television coming our way, Wonderwall.com is taking a look our favorite producers who have shows returning this fall, starting with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (aka Gwyneth Paltrow's significant other). The celebrated Emmy-winning creator-writer-producers who've worked together on shows such as "Glee," "American Crime Story," "Nip/Tuck" and "Pose," among others, have two series returning to TV screens in the fall 2018. "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" premieres on FX on Sept. 12 and Season 2 of FOX's "9-1-1" debuts on Sept. 23. Keep reading to see which other talented producers have shows coming back...

