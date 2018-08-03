TV shows that got a second life on a different network

Some TV shows are born on one network but find their true home on a different channel. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at series that flew the coop and found a new home on another network, starting with the once wildly popular reality competition series "American Idol," which aired its 15th and final season on original network FOX in 2016. Surprisingly, just a year later, "Idol" announced it was coming back, this time on ABC. The switch, which was blamed on disagreements between production company FreemantleMedia and FOX executives, shocked the original network, which wanted to rest the series in the wake of declining ratings and revive it in 2020. Either way, Season 16 of "Idol" debuted on ABC in March 2018 and was renewed for an upcoming 17th season. Keep reading for more...

