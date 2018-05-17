The greatest dating shows of all time
It's been 20 years since the MTV dating show "Singled Out" went off the air. Yeah, we feel old too! Who didn't love the Jenny McCarthy and Chris Hardwick-hosted love contest that saw 50 ladies and 50 men compete for a date with a contestant of the opposite sex? It was classic '90s TV! Filmed dating challenges have actually been a hit since the '60s and they're still ridiculously addictive. Read on for more of our picks for the greatest dating shows ever...
