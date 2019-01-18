ICYMI: The week in TV for Jan. 13-19

Dog the Bounty Hunter and wife Beth set return to TV

Dog the Bounty Hunter (Duane Chapman) and his wife, Beth Chapman, are returning to TV with a new unscripted WGN America series, "Dog's Most Wanted," the network announced on Jan. 14. The 10-episode series will chronicle the duo as they team up with an elite team of professionals called The Dirty Dozen to hunt down some of the FBI's most wanted fugitives -- Dog's "bucket list" of criminals, including individuals wanted by the U.S. Marshals and state law enforcement agencies. The show, which will begin production in early 2019, will be WGN America's first unscripted series in more than five years.

