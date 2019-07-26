ICYMI: The week in TV for July 21-27, 2019

Disney avoids trial by settling long-running "Home Improvement" profits lawsuit

Disney has settled a six-year-old lawsuit with the creators of "Home Improvement" just weeks before the case's Sept. 9 trial date, The Hollywood Reporter reported on July 24. Though it's unclear how much the Mouse House forked over to the team behind the hit '90s sitcom -- on which Tim Allen starred for eight seasons -- the plaintiffs were seeking $40 million in damages for unpaid royalties. According to THR, they allege that Disney undercut the show's profits by charging massive distribution fees and then selling the comedy into the New York market for practically nothing.

