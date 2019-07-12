ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in TV for July 7-13, 2019

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20 Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20
Eric Charbonneau / REX/Shutterstock 1 / 8

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

"Descendants" and "Jessie" star Cameron Boyce died in his sleep on July 6 due to a seizure that was the result of an ongoing medical condition -- later revealed to be epilepsy -- his family announced in a heart-wrenching statement released to multiple media outlets. He was just 20.

RELATED: Celebrities who died in 2019

Up Next'Housewives' Drama
Eric Charbonneau / REX/Shutterstock 1 / 8

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

"Descendants" and "Jessie" star Cameron Boyce died in his sleep on July 6 due to a seizure that was the result of an ongoing medical condition -- later revealed to be epilepsy -- his family announced in a heart-wrenching statement released to multiple media outlets. He was just 20.

RELATED: Celebrities who died in 2019

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries