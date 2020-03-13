ICYMI: The week in TV news for March 8-14, 2020

Peter Weber reconciles with Madison following Hannah Ann split on "The Bachelor" finale -- then ends things for good

Season 24 of "The Bachelor" ended on March 10 with Peter Weber popping the question to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia ... after Madison Prewett walked away from the competition on the previous episode over her realization that her devoutly Christian lifestyle is just too different from the pilot's. Hannah Ann happily accepted his proposal but called things off with him a couple months later (in January) when she realized he couldn't fully commit to her because he still had feelings for Madison. The episode then showed Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison traveling to Alabama to tell Madison that Peter was single and to gauge her interest in reconciling with him. In February, Peter and Madison reunited in Los Angeles and confirmed to each other that they were, in fact, still in love. On the live portion of the finale -- their first time seeing each other since their brief reunion -- they revealed that they were dating but not engaged. Meanwhile, Peter's mother, Barbara, made headlines when she shared her disapproval of her son's romance with Madison. She made it clear that she favored Hannah Ann and didn't believe Peter and Madison would work in the long run. She was right: A few days after the finale, Peter and Madison announced that they were going their separate ways. "Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further," Peter wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in which he also apologized to Hannah Ann.

RELATED: Bachelor Nation's messiest breakups