ICYMI: The week in TV for May 26-June 1

Adam Levine's "The Voice" exit sparked by rule changes, cinched by performance that left NBC brass "furious"

In a May 24 report, TVLine broke down Adam Levine's decision to leave "The Voice" after 16 seasons. The trouble started on May 12 (a Sunday) when the Maroon 5 frontman -- who no longer had any artists left in the competition due to a Season 16 rule change -- and his fellow judges pre-taped the semifinals instead of doing them live the following day because the foursome were due in New York City to perform as part of NBC's Upfronts presentation. According to TVLine, Adam was "very difficult" throughout the Sunday taping, making it clear that he did not want to be there and refusing to comment on the semifinalists' performances. Eventually, his frustrations bubbled to the surface: "I still don't understand how you're not on my team. I don't think anybody does -- just 'cause it's weird how it works now. I'm still learning the rules of the new show," he griped to Kelly Clarkson protégé Rod Stokes. Then on May 13, Adam infuriated his NBC bosses when he phoned in his performance during the Upfronts, leaving them "embarrassed" in front of advertisers. "Adam had been checked out for a while, but this was a new low. It was essentially the straw that broke the camel's back," one source told TVLine. According to another insider, it was "a mutual decision" between Adam and NBC for him to leave the show.

