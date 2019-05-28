ICYMI: The month in TV for May 2019

"Game of Thrones" comes to an end

"Game of Thrones" came to an end on May 19 after eight seasons on HBO, but many fans hated the big finale, taking to social media to call it "the worst episode of the entire series." Writer George R. R. Martin, meanwhile, took to his personal blog on May 20 to explain how the ending of his still-in-development book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" -- the source material for the HBO show -- will compare to the adaptation. In the weeks leading up to the series finale, Lena Headey reflected on her initially mixed reaction to Cersei Lannister's "perfect" ending on the show's penultimate episode. A less perfect onscreen death? Missandei's. Many "GoT" fans took issue with the nature of the character's demise on the May 5 episode, which also drew heat for its failure to catch a to-go coffee cup that somehow made it onscreen in a scene featuring Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. (The anachronistic goof was later digitally removed.)

