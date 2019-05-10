ICYMI: The week in TV for May 5-11

CBS News overhauls anchors in bid for new era

On May 6, CBS News announced some major changes to its lineup: Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil are joining Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," while current "This Morning" host Norah O'Donnell is taking over "CBS Evening News" sometime this summer. (In the fall, she'll move the program's production operations from New York City to Washington, D.C.) Meanwhile, John Dickerson is moving from "CBS This Morning" to "60 Minutes," and Jeff Glor is stepping down from "CBS Evening News." He's reportedly discussing his next move with the network.

