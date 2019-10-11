ICYMI: The week in TV for Oct. 6-12, 2019

Original Mouseketeer Karen Pendleton dies at 73

Original "The Mickey Mouse Club" Mouseketeer Karen Pendleton died of a heart attack in Fresno, California, on Oct. 6. She was 73. The former child star -- who appeared on the entirety of the original run of the Disney show from 1955 to 1959 -- was paralyzed from the waist down following a 1983 car crash.

