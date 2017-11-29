'The All New Mickey Mouse Club' stars: How their lives have changed

Somehow we blinked and 22 years passed since Britney Spears and her Mouseketeer gang (including Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and more) were on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club." Many of the kids left the show in 1995 to pursue acting and singing careers, and several of them managed to become some of the biggest names in the business (ahem, Britney). In honor of Britney's 36th birthday on Dec. 2, 2017, Wonderwall.com is checking in on her and her old Disney pals to see what's going on in their lives today. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Pop divas: Where are they now?